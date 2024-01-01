Fascinating flora and fauna findings in Singapore that were revealed in 2023

SINGAPORE – From a mysterious sea lettuce patch to the rediscovery of a lost walnut tree, The Straits Times looks at some unusual findings made on and off Singapore’s shores, which were published in 2023.

These records in the island’s natural history were made public in the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum’s journal Nature In Singapore, which chronicles articles on the flora and fauna here.

Mysterious algal bloom

When parts of a beach on Lazarus Island turned fluorescent green in June 2022, scientists in Singapore were astonished.

The change was because of swathes of blooming sea lettuce, a type of algae, but this had never been formally observed on Singapore’s southern coast.

Worryingly, the mats of edible algae of the Ulva genus smothered a seagrass meadow, depriving it of light and oxygen.

Seagrass plays a vital role in combating climate change and the growth of the lettuce patch put this “prized ecosystem at risk”, researchers Pavarne Shantti, Adrian Dwiputra and Tasya Vadya Sarira wrote in a record published in January 2023.

Globally, seagrass meadows suck up planet-warming carbon up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests.

These meadows, which remain unprotected in Singapore, also provide shelter and food for a diverse community of creatures ranging from sea cucumbers to dugongs.