Farms raise prices to cope with costs but see higher demand

Local farms are feeling the strain of rising operation costs and electricity prices, and many have had to raise the prices of their produce.

Despite higher prices, some farms report an increase in demand for their produce, partially due to recent brushes with food security threats.

Inflation and supply chain disruptions have been driving up the cost of fish feed, fingerlings (or juvenile fish), seeds, fertiliser and logistics.

Local fish producer Barramundi Group said it has been facing "meteoric increases" in energy, diesel and raw material costs.

"Even having hedged to lower electricity prices before the hikes, these electricity contracts will end and we will ultimately see almost a tripling of our kilowatt per hour costs," said its chief marketing officer James Kwan.

The prices of fish feed, a major cost for the group, have seen significant increases in the last few months with further increases on the horizon, he added.

Sustained cost shocks proved difficult to bear, and Barramundi Group raised the prices of its products by about 15 per cent from July 1, added Mr Kwan.

The 14-year-old aquaculture company sells products such as locally farmed Asian sea bass and ready-to-eat seafood to businesses and homes in Singapore.

Some of the reasons for the premium on fish feed are the supply chain disruption of grains due to the Russia-Ukraine war and recent adverse weather events in some parts of the world, affecting crops.

Russia and Ukraine are among the most important producers of grain and other agricultural commodities. Russia is also one of the top three exporters of nitrogen and phosphorous fertilisers.

A spokesman for local vertical farm Sustenir said delays in farming material supplies and rising inflation have significantly increased the cost of doing business.

Sustenir's facility in Admiralty produces kale, spinach, lettuce and other greens.

But amid the trying period, there is some cause for optimism as demand for local produce has seen an uptick as food security came to the fore with the global food supply crunch and Malaysia's chicken export ban, which started last month.

Barramundi Group noticed an increase in demand for its barramundi and salmon by about 10 per cent on its retail website.

A spokesman for the Singapore Agro-Food Enterprises Federation noted that some of the farms that are open to visitors have seen an increase in footfall for a few months now as people become more interested in local produce and the farming processes.

Mr Jeremy Ong, chief executive of vertical shrimp farm Universal Aquaculture, said his farm's electricity cost has doubled and the price of feed has gone up by 30 per cent. The company has not adjusted the prices of its shrimp so far.

The Fish Farmer, which has four fish farms off the coasts of Lim Chu Kang and Changi, has noticed an increase in demand for its produce since the middle of last year - around the time when a Covid-19 cluster last July forced Jurong Fishery Port to shut for two weeks.

The Fish Farmer chief executive Malcolm Ong said: "The Jurong Fishery Port closure made people realise that if something happens, there will be a cut in supply. That brought the awareness that it is good to have local (produce)."

Singapore has set a goal to produce 30 per cent of its people's nutritional needs by 2030.

To combat the various economic uncertainties, local farms should adopt renewable energy and turn to innovation, said Professor William Chen, director of the food science and technology programme at Nanyang Technological University.

"The need to push for local food production for enhanced food security is even greater against the backdrop of the headwinds in the global food system," Prof Chen added.