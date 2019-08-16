Fair weather expected after mild haze in eastern Singapore on Friday

SINGAPORE - The Republic can expect to see fair and occasionally windy conditions on Saturday (Aug 17), as prevailing winds are expected to continue blowing from the south and south-east, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its latest haze update on Friday.

The forecast comes after slightly hazy conditions were observed in eastern Singapore on Friday morning. NEA said the haze was likely blown in by southerly winds from a hot spot with smoke plume detected in Batam on Thursday night.

The agency added that the prevailing winds are expected to blow from the south and south-east for the rest of Friday.

As at 6pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) was between 56 and 60, in the moderate range, while the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings of 14 to 26 micrograms per cubic metre were in Band I, which is in the normal range.

Hot spots with smoke haze were detected in Sumatra's central and southern regions.

A total of 40 hot spots were detected in Sumatra, down from 114 hot spots on Thursday.

NEA clarified that the fall in detected hot spots was due to a partial satellite pass, which occurs when the satellite field of view covers only part of a region of interest as the satellite orbits the earth.

Sumatra's dry weather and hot spot activities are expected to persist for the next few days, said NEA.

"Singapore may experience slightly hazy conditions if prevailing winds blow smoke haze from hot spot activities in the nearby areas towards Singapore," said the agency.

"NEA is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates when necessary."