Factors that influence risk of heat stress

ENVIRONMENT

•Workers in indoor places such as commercial kitchens are not shielded from heat stress. These places may have insufficient ventilation and some work processes may emit radiant heat.

•High humidity: When the surrounding air is humid with more moisture, that will impede the process of sweat evaporation, which is the body's main mechanism for losing heat.

HEALTH STATUS

•Sleep deprivation: Tiredness impairs decision-making and reduces a person's ability to regulate body heat.

•Low nutrition: The high energy demands of occupational work may lower a person's immunity and make him more susceptible to infections. Such illnesses can blunt one's tolerance to heat stress.

•Poor physical fitness: A fitter person has a more efficient sweating mechanism, and his body experiences less strain when working in the heat.

CLOTHING

•Personal protective equipment covers the body and face, and limits air movement and the cooling effect of sweating. The additional outfit puts an increased heat load on the body. Rest breaks should be longer or more frequent for these workers.

•Workers should go for loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing.

HEAT ACCLIMATISATION

•New workers, especially those who come from colder climates, should slowly raise their heat tolerance by starting small and increasing their work hours and workload in the hot setting.

•Workers new to Singapore will need one to two weeks to adjust to the local weather conditions and workload.

•Workers returning from long quarantine indoors - common during the Covid-19 pandemic - or long sick leave will need to get themselves accustomed again to the hot environment.

AEROBIC EXERCISES

•One way workers can "heat-proof" themselves is to do more aerobic fitness exercises, to train the heart to pump blood more efficiently and raise their thermal tolerance.

SOURCES: SINGAPORE WORKPLACE HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES - MANAGING HEAT STRESS IN THE WORKPLACE (2020), ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR JASON LEE, DR BEVERLY TAN