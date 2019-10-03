Expect wet weather in the next few days, with low chance of haze in Singapore: NEA

SINGAPORE - The chance of haze in Singapore remains low, with showers expected in Singapore and Sumatra in the next few days, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday evening (Oct 3).

It added that rainy weather in Sumatra has "helped to subdue hot spot activities", with just six hot spots detected there on Thursday, down from 74 on Wednesday.

For the next 24 hours, 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings are expected to be in the moderate range, while one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings, which the NEA has said is a better measure of current air quality, should be in the normal band.

A PSI reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality, while a reading of 51 to 100 is in the moderate range. A reading of 101 to 200 is considered unhealthy, very unhealthy from 201 to 300, and hazardous when the reading is more than 300.

The PM2.5 concentration scale has four bands: 0 to 55 for normal, 56 to 150 for elevated, 151 to 250 for high, and very high for any higher readings.

At 6pm on Thursday, 24-hour PSI readings were 54-63, in the moderate range. The PM2.5 concentration readings were 5-20 micrograms per cubic m, in the normal band.

The environment agency has said that the health impact of the haze is dependent on one's health status, the PSI level and the length and intensity of outdoor activity.

Doctors The Straits Times has spoken to have warned that vulnerable groups, such as patients with pre-existing medical conditions, could experience increased discomfort on poor air quality days.