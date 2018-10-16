Expect less rain, a few warm days in last two weeks of October: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Expect less rain and a few warm days in the next two weeks, the weatherman said on Tuesday (Oct 16).

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in by the end of this month, thus marking the end of the current south-west monsoon season.

Inter-monsoon conditions are characterised by warm weather and thunderstorms that can sometimes be intense. Lightning activity is also higher during the inter-monsoon months as compared to other months of the year.

These conditions are expected to last through November.

In the second half of October, the daily temperatures on most days are forecast to range between 25 deg C and 33 deg C.

On a few days when there is little or no rainfall, Singapore residents can expect warm conditions with temperatures that could reach a high of around 35 deg C in the afternoon.

The MSS added that for the rest of the month, localised, short thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon over five to seven days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are also expected on one or two days in the early morning.

In the first two weeks of October, the daily recorded temperature ranged between 22.5 deg C and 35.6 deg C, said the MSS.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.6 deg C was recorded on Oct 5 at Marina Barrage, while the lowest daily minimum temperature of 22.5 deg C was recorded in the Changi area on Oct 12.

Singapore and its surrounding region experienced dry and warm weather in the first week of October, before wet weather was recorded in the second week.

This was due to the presence of persistent winds bringing moisture from the tropical central Pacific Ocean, MSS said.