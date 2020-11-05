Exhibition series to raise awareness of rising sea levels

To raise awareness about rising sea levels, Keppel Land launched a public outreach programme, called R.I.S.E. to the Challenge, in collaboration with the Sustainable Singapore Gallery yesterday.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mr Tan Swee Yiow, chief executive of Keppel Land, said: "Today, countries around the world are feeling the adverse effects of climate change. Singapore, as a low-lying island city state, is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels."

Visitors to the Sustainable Singapore Gallery at Marina Barrage can view the first of eight themed exhibitions about rising sea levels which opened yesterday.

Managed by social enterprise Terra SG, the programme will also be rolled out to 24 schools and commercial properties owned by Keppel over the next two years.

Comprising engagement workshops and exhibitions, these activities are expected to reach 200,000 people in Singapore, including schoolchildren and tenants, said a Keppel Land spokesman.

Citing the rise of extreme weather phenomena, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu commended the initiative for being part of the collective action to deal with climate change.

Singapore's efforts to mitigate rising sea levels include a $10 million National Sea Level Research Programme to develop more robust projections of rising sea levels, as well as initial funding of $5 billion set aside for the Coastal and Flood Protection Fund.

The ministry also plans to launch a Climate Science Research Programme Office in the future to help formulate Singapore's national climate science research master plan, said Ms Fu, who was the guest of honour at the launch.

24 Number of schools and commercial properties owned by Keppel Land that the public outreach programme, called R.I.S.E. to the Challenge, will be rolled out to.

200,000 Number of people the programme is expected to reach.

"The Government cannot fight climate change, or build a sustainable Singapore alone... I encourage all individuals and organisations to join us in co-creating and co-delivering solutions to achieve our long-term environmental goals," she said.