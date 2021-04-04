Enter a cloud forest at orchid garden

Visitors to The Sembcorp Cool House at the National Orchid Garden might feel like they have been transported to a cloud forest half a world away, with the cool air, a waterfall and orchids from across the globe.

The facility is one of the jewels in the crown of the new Tropical Montane Orchidetum, which was opened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Singapore Botanic Gardens yesterday.

It comes after extensive enhancement work at the National Orchid Garden that was undertaken by the National Parks Board (NParks), starting in 2017, at a cost of about $35 million. The work was expected to be completed in 2019, but was delayed owing to design and technical challenges as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Lee described the results of the project as "most impressive" in a Facebook post and highlighted the importance of orchids to Singapore's heritage.

"Here researchers can study these plants in depth, aiding conservation and research efforts. Visitors can see 1,200 species of orchids and hybrids - many rare and endangered - up close. The experience is like ascending a tropical montane forest, one of the most threatened ecosystems in the world," he said.

A montane forest, or cloud forest, describes a terrain found in mountainous areas - an environment far removed from Singapore.

The Orchidetum has three display houses - The Sembcorp Cool House, the Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection and the Tan Hoon Siang Mist House - which have been expanded from their original sizes.

The Sembcorp Cool House has been designed to emulate a high-elevation montane forest. Such forests are found at altitudes of 1,000m to 2,000m, with a surrounding temperature of 16 deg C to 23 deg C.

The Cool House features the largest collection of high-elevation montane orchids in Asia, divided into five sections based on geographic regions.

The exhibit has been fitted with systems that reduce energy use by about 30 per cent, compared with the previous set-up.

One innovation is spectrally selective glass, which allows visible light in but reflects about 60 per cent of infrared energy that would have heated up the structure.

The Cool House enhancements were partially funded by sustainable solutions provider Sembcorp Industries, which donated $10 million in 2015 through the Garden City Fund.

The other two exhibits have also had enhancements. The Yuen Peng McNeice Bromeliad Collection enclosure has been upgraded to emulate a Caribbean, Central American or South American forest environment at a height of 650m to 1,000m.

The Tan Hoon Siang Mist House, named after a descendant of pioneer philanthropist Tan Tock Seng, now showcases a selection of unique hybrids and species from the National Orchid Garden's speciality breeding stock of orchids.

The Orchidetum also has a lowland habitat trail featuring orchids from Singapore and the surrounding region, and a Secret Ravine that emulates habitats found in the deep and narrow valleys of tropical mountains.

Admission to the National Orchid Garden is free for citizens, permanent residents and others living in Singapore, including work pass holders, from April 3 to 11.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who also attended yesterday's opening, said: "The enhancements will allow NParks to further expand its capabilities in orchid breeding, conservation and research, which would benefit both Singapore and the world.

"This is a fine example of how we can punch above our weight and play a role in global biodiversity conservation efforts."

Dr Tan Puay Yok, group director of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, said the staff have plenty to keep them occupied: "This alone will take us a while to fully plant out and, of course, we also have to observe how the plants are doing... So that will take us a while to stabilise."