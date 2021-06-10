Energy-saving standards to be raised

Refrigerators, clothes dryers and air-conditioners will need to meet stricter minimum energy performance standards from next year, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Tuesday.

The new minimum standards for casement and window air-conditioners, clothes dryers and refrigerators will be two ticks on the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme (Mels), up from the current one tick.

Meanwhile, split-type air-conditioners, whose performance standards were raised to two ticks in 2016, will now have to be 7 per cent more efficient to qualify for two ticks.

For instance, split-type air-conditioners with inverters now have to reach at least 4.04 in weighted coefficient of performance, a measure of energy efficiency, to qualify. This is up from 3.78 currently.

"The Minimum Energy Performance Standards (Meps) for regulated goods are regularly reviewed and adjusted to keep up with technological improvements," said the agency in response to queries from The Straits Times.

This is done through the registration of these major appliances, as well as regular surveys on the sales of these appliances with suppliers and retailers.

"By raising Meps for split air-conditioners by 7 per cent within the two-tick level, and raising Meps to two ticks for refrigerators and clothes dryers, NEA will ensure that there are still sufficient models and variety in the market to cater to all consumers."

Under the labelling scheme, labels that indicate the energy efficiency of the appliance may be found on major home appliances. All regulated appliances must be registered with the agency and have the label on them for sale in Singapore.

Those sold on online platforms must also have the label displayed on their listings, and the agency has stepped up surveillance on such platforms, working closely with them to "rectify or remove any listings which contravene the regulations", added NEA.

It is an offence to supply regulated appliances without the label, and offenders can be fined up to $10,000.

More energy-saving appliances receive more ticks, up to a maximum of five for air-conditioners and dryers, and four for refrigerators, said the NEA.

In total, the changes are estimated to save households in Singapore $1.2 million annually - equivalent to the electricity bill of 1,100 four-room Housing Board flats - while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2,000 tonnes owing to the use of less electricity.

The agency added that the average energy efficiency of household refrigerators has improved by 46 per cent, that of air-conditioners by 42 per cent, and that of clothes dryers by 14 per cent since the Mels and minimum standards were introduced in 2008.

Gain City managing director Kenny Teo said most clothes dryers and all casement and window air-conditioners sold at the appliance retailer are rated at one tick, while 90 per cent of refrigerators are rated at least two ticks, and all split-level air-conditioners rated at either four or five ticks.

"We will certainly promote products that comply with NEA requirements and we will work with our suppliers to be ready before the new requirements come into force," said Mr Teo.

When asked whether such appliances would cost more, he said: "We will certainly do our best in negotiating with our suppliers to co-bear some of these incremental costs, if any."