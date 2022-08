SINGAPORE - The truth of the matter is that you cannot conserve what you do not know, said National University of Singapore (NUS) Professor Peter Ng. But in order to gain that knowledge, he added, you need to return to conservation's source of knowledge - the past.

And in the case of the project that Prof Ng is leading at Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum in NUS, the pursuit of this past stretches more than 200 years.