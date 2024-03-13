Rare crab spider that looks and smells like bird dropping sighted in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Since national serviceman Luke Ang caught the bug of photographing the world of tiny wildlife in 2020, he has been scrutinising every bird dropping that he sees on a leaf.

The 20-year-old hit pay dirt in October 2023 when he saw a type of bird-dropping crab spider (Phrynarachne decipiens) that had never been recorded in Singapore before.

Mr Ang was then on a night walk at Upper Seletar Reservoir Park with fellow nature enthusiast Wong Kwang Ik, 30.

Their prize find: a rare arachnid that resembled – and even smelled like – a bird dropping splattered on a leaf, except that it was chomping on a cockroach. Its body was about 17mm wide.

Mr Ang said: “A discovery like this is really satisfying after so many nights of searching futilely for an interesting subject.”

That night, he spent more than two hours documenting the spider’s feeding behaviour by taking more than 400 photographs with his phone.

In January, the sighting by Mr Ang and Mr Wong was published in the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum’s Singapore Biodiversity Record Archives. The documented species joins two other kinds of bird-dropping crab spiders (Phrynarachne tuberosa and Phrynarachne ceylonica) that call Singapore home.