Duo catch endangered ray, then release it

Catching a rarely seen shovelnose ray was a dream come true for two fishing enthusiasts.

But they were even happier when they let the critically endangered ray get away.

On Jan 16 at Bedok Jetty, Mr Teo Xue Shen and Mr Ho Song Thye reeled in the fish, which is sighted about six to 10 times a year along the Singapore coastline.

Rather than feeling elated after recognising their 1.8m-long dream catch, the 23-year-olds grew worried about injuring the Singapore native over the 6½ minutes that they took to haul it in.

Said Mr Teo, a third-year environmental studies student at the National University of Singapore: "We were more preoccupied with getting the fish back in the water because we didn't want to hurt it any more than necessary to get it up and remove the hook."

Despite the ray being prized as a delicacy known as "shark head", they did not hesitate to release the ray (Rhynchobatus australiae), which weighed about 25kg, because of its critically endangered status.

Their ethos of marine conservation dates back to 2019, they said, based on research about sustainable fishing practices for their YouTube channel Jives Fishing. To date, the channel has more than 5,800 subscribers.

Said Mr Ho, who is in the same course as Mr Teo: "We want to encourage people to release endangered, juvenile and undersized fishes to allow future generations to experience the same kind of fishing that we do. I feel that it is selfish if we don't preserve what we have for our kids and grandkids, so I think it is important for us not to be tempted by short-term rewards."

A spokesman for conservation group Marine Stewards said that, on average, shovelnose rays are known to mature at about 1.5m, so the fish that the duo caught is likely to be an adult.

Their release of the ray comes after the non-profit organisation introduced sustainable fishing guidelines in 2020 to reduce the impact of recreational fishing on marine life. Under the guidelines, anglers are urged to release juvenile fish back into the water and avoid taking critically endangered species.

Since August 2019, protection of shovelnose rays, also known as bottlenose wedgefish, has had more regulatory teeth after the species was added to Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites). This means its sale has to be controlled.

Singapore is a signatory to Cites, which is implemented and enforced here by the National Parks Board.