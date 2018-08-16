Dry and warm conditions to ease in next 2 weeks

SINGAPORE - Expect the recent dry and warm weather to ease in the next fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Thursday (Aug 16).

Short thundery showers are expected on five to seven days over the next two weeks, mostly between the late morning and early afternoon.

On two or three days, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls can be expected in the morning.

The overall rainfall for the whole month is also expected to be below average for many parts of Singapore.

During the next two weeks, the temperature is forecast to be between 25 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

"Warmer conditions with maximum temperatures of around 34 deg C and minimum temperatures of around 27 deg C can be expected on a few days with little or no rain," said the MSS.

South-west monsoon conditions are expected to persist for the rest of the month, with prevailing winds forecast to blow from the south-east or south-west.

Related Story No rain, low winds and high humidity making Singaporeans all hot and sweaty

Related Story Hot takes: Useful tips to keep cool as the weather heats up

Related Story Dry and warm weather for rest of July, daily maximum temperature could reach 35 deg C

The highest daily total rainfall in the first fortnight of this month was 66.7mm, recorded on Aug 4 in Changi.

For updates on the daily weather forecast, visit the MSS website (www.weather.gov.sg), NEA website (www.nea.gov.sg), or download the myENV app, or the MSS' Weather@SG app.