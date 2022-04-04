Disposable bag charge a signal that all have role to play in climate fight

The disposable bag charge that will kick in at most supermarket outlets from the middle of next year may not be a needle mover when it comes to tackling climate change, but it sends the signal that everyone has a part to play in the effort, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

The Government is moving to curb planet-warming emissions from large polluters here through policies such as the carbon tax, she added, but tackling climate change will involve societal change too.

She told The Straits Times in an interview last month: "The disposable bag charge is really to send that signal that we all need to be more environmentally minded now. That we, as a society, are changing course."

Singapore's carbon tax applies to all facilities producing 25,000 tonnes or more of greenhouse gas emissions in a year.

This covers 30 to 40 large emitters such as oil refineries and power generation plants, which contribute 80 per cent of the country's greenhouse gas emissions.

Ms Fu's ministry announced early last month that shoppers will from mid-2023 have to pay at least five cents for every disposable bag they take at most supermarket outlets here, regardless of material.

The move aims to curb Singapore's appetite for disposable items.

But besides reducing the use of resources, people can also be spurred to take other actions that will contribute to efforts against climate change, the minister said, whether it be taking public transport more or reducing electricity consumption at home by installing energy-efficient appliances.

Asked about the timing of the announcement - which came on the back of rising electricity prices and impending hikes in the carbon tax and goods and services tax - Ms Fu said the surcharge is avoidable if shoppers take along their own bags on grocery trips.

She added that the decision to start imposing a disposable bag charge had been made after years of discussion and consultation with the public.

Audrey Tan