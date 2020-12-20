Cut takeway waste and join lucky draw

People may have become used to food takeaways since the two-month circuit breaker period, when dining in at eateries was not allowed, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But a local charity hopes residents can help to reduce the use of disposables by using their own containers.

A new Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) campaign was launched by Zero Waste SG yesterday at Tiong Bahru Market.

Under the initiative, diners at five eating places will be reminded by zero-waste ambassadors during weekends to bring their own containers or refuse unnecessary disposables.

Diners who show an ambassador that they have brought their own takeaway containers can participate in a lucky draw and stand to win prizes such as a UnionPay prepaid CashCard.

Besides Tiong Bahru Market, other places involved in the campaign include the food centres at Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3, Block 84 Marine Parade Central and Kampung Admiralty, and the Kopitiam at Our Tampines Hub.

Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, was guest of honour at the launch of the campaign.

She said there has been an observable shift in consumption patterns due to the pandemic, with more people purchasing takeaway meals and opting for online shopping. "This shift has generated more waste in disposables. The Bring Your Own Container campaign is thus timely," she said.

Previously, the zero-waste campaign focused more on reducing the use of disposables on other fronts, such as getting shoppers to bring their own bags when grocery shopping, for instance.

Noting that all disposables, whether made of paper, plastic or degradable materials, leave a carbon footprint in their production, transport and disposal processes, Dr Khor said bringing containers for takeaways is something individuals can do for the environment.

"By making small changes in our daily lives, we can help to build a greener and more sustainable Singapore for our future generations," she said.

An earlier survey by alumni from the National University of Singapore's Master of Science (Environmental Management) programme had found that an extra 1,334 tonnes of packaging - equivalent to the weight of 92 double-decker buses - was generated from takeaway and delivery meals during the circuit breaker.

Ms Pek Hai Lin, Zero Waste SG executive director, said consumers can also save on charges imposed by some hawkers for disposable containers.

"Hawkers also save money from packaging costs, and we benefit from saved resources, and cleaners will not be overworked," she said.

"This is all the more important as many of us continue to work from home and have to practise social distancing."

A diner, Mr Elgin Teng, 43, said the initiative was a good effort.

The engineer noted, however, that it is convenient to bring his own container if he is coming from home, but less so if he is out and about. "Finding a place to wash the utensils and containers will also be challenging," he said.

Mr Joseph Tan, 46, who brought his own container to take away food from Tiong Bahru Market, said his family has been practising this habit for a while now.

Pointing to his tingkat, the house husband said it helps to keep food warm and is easy to wash. "But hawkers need to come on board too," he said, adding that certain dishes are more challenging to take away due to their portion sizes.