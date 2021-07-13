Currency operations make up 40% to 60% of MAS' carbon footprint

Cold, hard cash is anything but green, an online audience heard yesterday during a panel discussion on sustainability in Singapore.

Mr Wong Zeng Yi, assistant managing director at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said currency operations contribute about 40 per cent to 60 per cent of the central bank's total carbon emissions, and pose the biggest challenge in reducing its carbon footprint.

The currency operations - which refer to the production, processing and transport of bills and coins - are currently outsourced.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MAS said that a considerable amount of carbon emissions comes from the raw materials and energy consumed in the production process.

Aside from the outsourced operations, the currency value chain also includes emissions from in-house currency processing and waste incineration of poor-quality notes.

But the central bank said that work is still under way to obtain and review the carbon emissions data from its vendors.

During the discussion, Mr Wong said: "We need more time to work with our currency vendors to better understand the carbon profile of their activities, but we estimate that the currency operations will account for 40 per cent to 60 per cent of our carbon footprint.

"This is equivalent to the energy used to power about 2,500 four-room Housing Board flats for a whole year."

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled "Contributing To The Singapore Green Plan 2030", which Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan attended.

The panellists also included Mr Veerappan Swaminathan, founder and director of Sustainable Living Lab; and Ms Eleanor Quek, environment education adviser and total curriculum subject head at Mee Toh School.

Ms Jessica Cheam, founder and managing director of Eco-Business and chairman of Climate Action SG Alliance, moderated the session.

Pointing to e-payments as a key means of reducing the environmental impact of cash production, Mr Wong said MAS has been working closely with all relevant parties to ensure e-payments continue to be safe, secure and easy to use.

He noted that MAS led by example in publishing its inaugural sustainability report a few weeks ago. The report covers its efforts on environmental sustainability across all its key roles and functions.

But more can be done by the wider business community.

"We must enhance the quality and consistency of climate-related disclosures for better pricing of climate risks, greater transparency and accountability of a company to its shareholders, and facilitate the financing of green activities," Mr Wong said.

He noted that MAS and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be setting up road maps in the coming months for mandatory climate-related financial disclosures.

These will apply to financial institutions and listed companies, and go beyond the current SGX sustainability requirements.

According to its 2021 sustainability report, MAS' carbon emissions have fallen almost by half in the 2020/2021 financial year, with 4,383 tonnes produced, down from 8,225 tonnes in the year before.

This was largely the result of reduced air travel, less electricity consumption in its leased office space - the MAS Building - and lower emissions from waste incineration.

Mr Wong also referred to Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu's call for the public sector to take the lead in reducing its carbon emissions by 2025.

He said MAS has developed an internal road map to achieve net zero emissions by reducing the major contributors to its carbon footprint. These include air travel and electricity use.