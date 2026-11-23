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Attendees hold signs reading “SHAME!” as they take part in a session at the COP31 UN Climate Summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov 20.

SINGAPORE – I was rocking my infant daughter to sleep on the evening of Nov 22 when my Apple Watch started buzzing repeatedly with news notifications and messages on the UN climate conference COP31.

The various headlines screamed “COP31 Failed!”.

“Global climate summit collapses.”

“COP31 climate talks break down.”

My first reaction was dejection. I wailed to my circle of climate buddies: “What kind of world is my daughter going to grow up in?”

The failure of the talks to deliver a final “outcome text” – a document that reflects shared political commitments and global priorities – is disappointing but not unexpected.

Such a document needs to be agreed upon by all parties. After the year we’ve had, with countries waging war on each other, relationships between allies breaking down and superpower rivalry becoming more divisive, it is not that surprising that countries failed to agree on a compromise.

The breakdown was due to a group of fossil fuel producers led by Saudi Arabia insisting that oil, gas and coal not be mentioned at all in the outcome text. A group of countries, including those in the European Union and some small island states, then insisted that they could not accept an outcome that made no mention of the root cause driving climate change.

Yet, even against this geopolitical backdrop, the failure of COP31 to deliver a strong political commitment to phase out fossil fuels and pursue collective action to limit global warming should not be taken as a sign that countries have given up efforts to tackle the crisis altogether.

Some climate observers have even welcomed the lack of a COP outcome, saying that no outcome is better than one in which the political signal to tackle fossil fuel use is watered down.

Amid the disappointment over COP31, I believe climate summits are still important in setting the direction for where we need to go. But when it comes to actually achieving meaningful emissions reductions, we need to depend less on multilateral action, at least in the next couple of years, and instead rely more on coalitions of the willing.

Implications for Singapore

One area where we could see the COP31 outcome affecting our domestic climate policies is in the post-2028 carbon tax rate.

In his Budget speech in February, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had said that Singapore’s carbon tax rate by 2030 could be on the lower end of the $50 to $80 range per tonne if global momentum on climate change continues to weaken.

A higher carbon tax could make doing business in Singapore more expensive, and there are concerns that this could cause emissions-intensive sectors to shift their operations to jurisdictions with a weaker carbon price.

The lack of political consensus among the nearly 200 countries at COP31 is a clear signal that the global push to tackle climate change has weakened.

There are about 50 carbon tax-paying facilities in Singapore, mainly in the manufacturing, power, waste and water sectors. They account for about 70% of the total national emissions.

In 2024 and 2025, the tax rate rose to $25 a tonne, up from $5 a tonne previously.

The country’s carbon tax in 2026 and 2027 stands at $45 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions.

The tax rate from 2028 to 2030 has not been announced, although the Government had previously said it expected a tax rate in the range of $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030.

A lower carbon tax rate will have knock-on effects on other aspects of our climate policies, including the aspiration to grow the carbon market.

Carbon tax-liable companies can buy carbon credits to shrink their tax bill by up to 5%, and a smaller tax amount would mean they buy fewer credits.

One carbon credit represents one tonne of carbon dioxide that is either prevented from being released – by saving a forest from the axe, for example – or removed from the atmosphere, such as through a direct air capture plant.

The carbon market is viewed as a way in which carbon revenue can be channelled from large emitters to climate-friendly projects in developing countries.

Coalitions of the willing

In an interview with the media near the end of COP31, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu had highlighted how a slowdown in global momentum to tackle climate change would influence how far Singapore can go in decarbonising.

She cited Singapore’s dependence on international partnerships to reduce emissions from its energy sector – which now relies primarily on fossil gas – as a reason why the Republic cannot commit to meeting an electrification target set by COP31 host country Turkey using clean energy.

This electrification target, mooted by the Turkish presidency of the conference, refers to the goal for countries to increase the share of electricity in global energy demand from the current 20% to 35% by 2035.

But in that interview, she also highlighted Singapore’s strategy to work with like-minded countries on climate action. She cited Singapore’s carbon trading pacts as an example.

Going forward, in a geopolitically fragmented environment where climate concerns are not top of mind despite the disasters unravelling worldwide, Singapore will need to find ways to advance collaboration which do not directly hinge on the need to tackle climate change.

In a separate interview with the media in November, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said he hoped to highlight the economy-building vision of a regional power grid to his counterparts when Singapore takes on the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

He highlighted that such a grid will boost ASEAN’s economic growth and draw in trillions of dollars in investments.

The ASEAN Power Grid aims to expand the region’s electricity generation capacity by accelerating the build-up of renewable energy facilities. As such resources are unevenly distributed across South-east Asia, a regional grid will allow countries to trade electricity with one another.

Getting everyone in the same boat

On whether the annual climate summits still hold any merit, I think a dragon boat race offers an interesting analogy.

A solution to a problem like climate change requires action by all parties.

Even if one nation succeeds at bringing emissions down to zero on its own, emissions from other countries would continue to pollute the atmosphere, a global commons, and cause climate suffering in that nation.

The parallels with the water sport are clear – in a dragon boat, all paddlers need to row to the same beat to get the team to the finishing line. Any laggards will slow down the boat. Enough uncooperative paddlers could even veer the vessel off-course.

I see the annual UN climate summit as a platform that forces countries into the same boat. The coxswain, or direction-setter, is the Paris Agreement, the pact nations agreed on in 2015 to fend off the harsher impacts of climate change.

At the conference, countries discuss how climate action can be enabled so all of them – rich and poor – can take steps to cut their emissions.

For example, one of the key issues at every one of these conferences is how developing countries can be given more aid, such as financial help, to decarbonise their economies.

Developed countries often push back against this.

This year, the EU delegation emerged as one of the laggards blocking discussions on adaptation financing for developing countries.

At the COPs, the participation of vulnerable countries and civil society can hold non-cooperative actors to account.

They act as the drummers, highlighting the urgency of action, especially for vulnerable communities in poorer countries reeling from climate change impacts. They also call out richer countries for failing to meet their obligations under the Paris Agreement.

There are few other platforms that can gather almost 200 countries to discuss climate plans while offering transparency in the process.

But discussions have come up in recent years over the validity of having the final outcome text approved by all parties before it is gavelled through.

Because of this, the outcome text is almost always watered down by the objections of a few – usually the fossil fuel producers.

Other observers have suggested that the introduction of a majority voting rule could help the summit drive more ambitious climate action.

The current geopolitical quagmire on climate change may evolve, especially after the 2028 presidential election in the US.

In the meantime, the efforts of a few may not be as effective or as dramatic a spectacle as a dragon boat racing ahead to the finish line. But if little flotillas of sampans could stay the course, they could prevent momentum from stalling completely.