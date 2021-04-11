Consumers may turn to small shops, online retailers, say experts

Consumer shopping habits will change if supermarkets start charging for disposable carrier bags in the future - from avoiding supermarkets when making small purchases to buying groceries online, said business experts.

They added that shoppers will also be mindful of the number of bags they use for their purchases.

They spoke to The Sunday Times, following an announcement yesterday that the Government will start public consultations on an appropriate charging model for disposable carrier bags at supermarkets - as part of efforts to cut the use of disposables here.

Associate Professor Lawrence Loh from the National University of Singapore's Business School predicts that some customers may go to smaller shops instead of supermarkets when making small purchases, to avoid the charge.

"As a related example, I noticed that some customers tend to avoid outlets that require SafeEntry check-in and go to those that have less hassle - this is so especially for quick small purchases," he added.

Associate Professor Sharon Ng from the Nanyang Technological University's business school said the charge may push some customers to buy groceries online as these orders "will either come in a bag or box, and it may be difficult for online retailers to charge for bags as the consumer is not the one packing the bags".

To further sustainability, Associate Professor Seshan Ramaswami from Singapore Management University said: "The online deliverers will have to incorporate a charge or deliver without bagging - by using reusable crates and taking them back after delivery."

Supermarkets may also get shoppers to buy their in-house reusable bags at a discount, he added.

Ms Aqeela Samat, market transformation manager at conservation organisation WWF-Singapore, said supermarkets should clearly communicate to shoppers that the bag charge is an environmental initiative and not intended for profit-making.

"If many stores share the same message - that they are charging for bags to help reduce total waste - it can send a signal to consumers that bags are a non-essential item, and encourage them to bring their own bags," she added.

Shabana Begum