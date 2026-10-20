Consumers can put pressure on haze-linked firms by buying green-labelled products: Experts

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It means boycotting products without green labels, which indicate whether a company has sustainable land use practices, such as not clearing land by fire.

SINGAPORE – Singapore residents affected by the haze cannot directly douse the flames in Indonesia causing the pollution, but they can exert pressure on errant firms behind the fires by voting with their wallets, experts said.

It means boycotting products without green labels, which indicate whether a company has sustainable land use practices, such as not clearing land by fire.

“This makes it so that burning costs money,” said Nanyang Technological University (NTU) associate professor of accounting Kelvin Law.

On Oct 19, the Singapore Environment Council (SEC) issued Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) a Notice of Temporary Restrictions on the company’s green label.

APP, one of Indonesia’s largest pulp and paper companies which sells paper products in the Singapore market, is linked to four companies given legal notices by the Singapore government for having operations tied to the haze.

SEC said it may suspend APP’s green label if its additional reporting is unable to demonstrate that strengthened monitoring, fire prevention and suppression measures have been implemented effectively.

Green labelling converts complex scientific information into simple comprehensive symbols, which help people understand how their daily consumer habits have longer-term environmental impacts, said economist Seck Tan, an associate professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology.

Such labels are “a specific call to action on being environmentally responsible”, he added.

The enhanced green label SEC launched in 2017 requires certified pulp and paper companies to implement measures to manage peatlands, reduce the risk of fires and manage any fires that break out.

Certified companies must also pledge that zero-burning occurs on their plantations, as well as demonstrate full traceability from plantation to mill, covering all stages of the production chain.

While the certification cannot guarantee that fires will never occur, it requires companies to adopt best practices and invest adequate resources to prevent fires and manage any outbreak, said SEC’s executive director Cheang Kok Chung.

As Tan put it: “When producers are made to account for the environmental damage they cause, and consumers have credible information to guide their choices, market forces can help drive more sustainable production.

“Ultimately, environmentally damaging practices must carry an economic cost.”

Green labels are a supply chain tool and consumers can pressure the companies by using these labels, said Law from NTU.

But Tan noted that purchasing decisions are still influenced by factors such as price, availability, convenience and trust in the certification.

And, as Singapore is only one of many markets, consumers’ actions may have a limited impact on companies’ bottom line.

So, Law added, retailers also have a role to play in ensuring haze-linked products are not on shelves here.

Major retailers can ask the suppliers to tell them which mills and plantations their paper and palm oil products come from, and compare the mills and plantations to the public satellite data for fires, he said.

“They can track the suppliers much more easily than any one consumer can… They have the resources to do so, or to engage experts who can. They can also help smaller shops do the same,” he said.

In 2015, supermarket chains such as FairPrice and Sheng Siong pulled APP products, such as the Paseo brand of toilet and facial tissues, off their shelves when the company’s green label was suspended amid a severe haze that blanketed Singapore.

APP was blamed then for the haze as it had allowed fires to burn within forestry concessions managed by its long-term wood suppliers.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said that it is closely monitoring developments related to the regional haze situation and has proactively engaged relevant suppliers to seek clarification on reported concerns and the measures being taken to address them.

“We will continue to assess credible information, including findings from the relevant authorities, and review our next steps as appropriate,” said the spokesperson.

ST has asked Sheng Siong, Giant, Cold Storage and Prime Supermarket whether they carry any products from the errant firms that have been issued notices in 2026.

APP products, such as those under the brand Paseo, are still sold at some supermarkets and online retailers, according to ST’s checks on Oct 19 and 20.

‘More than a consumer issue’

As useful as environmental labelling schemes are for socially conscious consumers who are willing to boycott errant companies, Singapore Management University’s associate professor of urban sustainability Terry Van Gevelt said in reality, there are too many labelling schemes out there.

This can create decision-making fatigue and can lead to consumers just tuning labels out entirely, he added.

Besides the enhanced green label – which does not apply to palm oil products – administered by SEC, there is also the Roundtable of Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) which provides international certification for sustainably sourced palm oil, covering products such as cooking oil, food and cosmetics.

Other certifications include those from international non-profit organisation Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) as well as Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), where both are watchdogs for responsible forestry management practices.

The Forest Stewardship Council label seen on a pack of tissue paper at a Fairprice outlet. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

SIT’s Tan noted that labelling schemes should be supported by clearer public education to explain what a green label actually certifies, its limitations and the environmental consequences of the choices made.

But focusing too much on green labels and consumer choices “risks fundamentally obscuring where the actual responsibility lies”, said Van Gevelt.

“In 2015, those products disappeared from supermarkets because the authorities stepped in. It was top-down institutional enforcement, not a grassroots consumer boycott, that removed those items.

“This highlights the core issue – transboundary haze is simply not a consumer issue. It is a high-level, systemic crisis of land management, corporate financing, and cross-border regulatory enforcement.

“This is exactly why high-level mechanisms like Singapore’s 2014 Transboundary Haze Pollution Act were created . Solving the haze requires actors at the very top – governments, multinational agribusinesses, and the financial institutions backing them – to take action ,” Van Gevelt added.

The recent legal notices were issued under Singapore’s Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA). Those guilty under the Act can be fined up to $100,000 a day, capped at a total of $2 million.

Stronger government intervention is necessary, agreed Associate Professor Zhang Weina of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School , given the transborder scale and complexity of the haze problem .

This includes greater enforcement of existing regulations, appropriate penalties for Singapore-based companies found responsible, and greater transparency regarding companies participating in haze-generating activities, she said.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam on Oct 19 warned recalcitrant firms not to underestimate the Government’s determination to take action and vowed to use “every legal and regulatory lever” at Singapore’s disposal in confronting companies linked to the region’s choking haze.

He warned firms that they cannot hide behind complex corporate structures, nor attempt to shirk responsibility simply because the burning plantations are located in Indonesia while they are based in Singapore.

Government agencies are considering legal, regulatory and economic measures to exert pressure on these companies where it matters, including on their bottom lines, access to financing and standing with investors, he said.

Lawrence Loh, director of the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability, said that investors of these companies will also have to play critical roles and apply pressure when needed.

“Shareholder pressures may well be the final key to unlock the recurrent haze problem as they do have the power to change management’s relentless pursuit of profits,” he said.