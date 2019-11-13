Company director fined $9,000 for illegal dumping

A moving services company director was fined $9,000 last Thursday for illegally dumping furniture, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday.

The NEA said its officers found more than 20 pieces of bulky, illegally dumped furniture during their routine surveillance.

Their investigations showed that after the director provided moving services to a customer on Sept 30 last year, he dumped the furniture in Jalan Terusan, off Jurong Port Road, to save on disposal fees.

The agency said that the furniture should have been sent to second-hand dealers or recyclers, and that what the director did was an offence.

The man was charged with dum-ping waste from a vehicle in a public place.

The maximum fine for the offence is $50,000, up to 12 months in jail, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for one month to 12 months, or both.

The NEA said that illegally dumping waste in a public place is a serious offence as it causes pollution and public health hazards.

The agency added that it takes a serious view of illegal dumping and will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

The NEA said that the number of illegal dumping cases has dropped from 160 in 2000 to 53 last year due to its enforcement efforts and close surveillance.

The agency advised members of the public to call its hotline on 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-2255-632) if they witness any illegal dumping activities, with information such as the date, time and location of the incident.

Other information to take note of includes the registration number of the vehicle used to carry the waste, as well as supporting photos and video clips.