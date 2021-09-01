Climate change

Community resilience vital

  • Published
    1 hour ago

With climate change expected to make weather patterns more erratic, people here should check weather forecasts regularly and plan their activities accordingly.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said yesterday that "community resilience" will be part of the country's efforts to deal with climate change.

Ms Fu's comments come in the wake of heavier-than-usual rain that caused flash floods in several areas over the past two weeks.

She said: "As climate change brings about more intense rainfall, it will not be possible to completely eliminate flash floods."

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2021, with the headline 'Community resilience vital'. Subscribe
Topics: 