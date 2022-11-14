Combining digitalisation and ESG efforts: How self-storage company is advancing into a greener future

For the past 12 years, Ms Helen Ng has led General Storage Company, a multinational self-storage company which operates the Lock+Store brand in Singapore and Malaysia, and The Store House brand in Hong Kong. Ms Ng is also the chairperson of Self-Storage Association Asia, the first Singaporean in a key role on its board.

In this interview, she offers thoughts on the advantages of self-storage in Singapore, and why environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are a worthwhile long-term investment.

Q: What are the trends driving more Singaporeans to seek storage outside of their houses?

A: The Covid-19 pandemic has led to several interesting trends.

Because of the restrictions to overseas travel, we saw many people take on recreational activities: some started golfing, some became avid cyclists, and some expanded their toy collection. With space at a premium, some of our customers store their golf clubs, mountain bikes and collectibles with us.

We also saw some businesses which downscaled their office space when more people worked from home. It made more business sense to have hot desking arrangements, but these companies also needed to store their inventory and excess equipment.

In addition, some of our customers are entrepreneurs and in their “5-to-9” (after-work hours) operate small businesses which operate exclusively online. As their e-commerce businesses grow, I think there is a point where their partners or parents cannot tolerate the barang barang they store at home!

Because Lock+Store offers 24/7 access, it’s easy for them to pick and pack their stock anytime. We are also a more affordable option for smaller businesses, because unlike warehouses, they can choose smaller spaces and they’re not committed to store for long periods.

We also saw delays to housing projects. Some of these homeowners have already purchased their furniture, so Lock+Store helps them to hold their furniture. Now that the world is opening up again after the pandemic, more people also use Lock+Store to store their items as they relocate for careers.

Q: How has the pandemic changed the self-storage industry and pushed industry players to adapt and keep up?

A: The pandemic has accelerated our adoption of technology to solve problems, like mitigating the risk of face-to-face interactions. We found that we could optimise some of our business practices.

Previously it was difficult to convince some customers to switch to digital payments – “cash only!” But during the pandemic, nobody wanted to touch physical money, so it was suddenly much easier to switch to contactless and digital payments.

With this mindset shift, we could also advance other innovations. Now that contactless customer service is more accepted, we are redesigning our front offices to be digital by default and customers will be able to easily self-help with the tablets that we will provide.

We also introduced new products to help our customers make better storage decisions. When the Covid-19 measures prevented our potential customers from visiting our locations, we incorporated Calcumate's 3D storage calculator into our revamped website to help them estimate their required space.