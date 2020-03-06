Climate change: PAP youth wing calls for stronger measures

The youth wing of the People's Action Party (PAP) yesterday released a position paper on climate change which offered suggestions on how Singapore could improve its sustainability drive.

The 20-page document included calls for stronger legislation and suggestions on how climate change can be better communicated to the public.

It also included calls for more financial incentives for green schemes, such as the use of clean energy, and for more investments into clean energy other than solar.

There were also suggestions on how Singapore's carbon tax scheme can be made more robust.

A major criticism of the tax, which was implemented last year, is that its current rate of $5 per tonne of emissions is too low. The Government has said that it will review this rate by 2023, with plans to increase it to between $10 and $15 per tonne by 2030.

But the authors said that in view of carbon tax rates in other countries, such as Finland's rate of US$70 (S$97) per tonne and Sweden's US$127 per tonne, Singapore could bring forward the 2023 review and consider increasing its rate to $100 per tonne.

Another option, they said, is a hybrid cap-and-trade system along with a carbon tax model in the long term.

The paper also proposed greater engagement with members of the public to drive behavioural change. This could include adding climate change as Singapore's seventh pillar of total defence, to signal how every Singaporean can play his part "both individually and collectively, to prepare, prevent and react to any crisis".

The Young PAP position paper comes after the Singapore Democratic Party's one last month.

In January, young climate activists said they will be ranking political parties based on how their manifestos and campaigns address various aspects of climate change. The next general election must be held by April 2021, but is expected to be called this year.

National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser said this is likely the first time climate change has emerged as an issue of interest ahead of a general election.

"Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong fired the first salvo during last year's National Day Rally, and I reckon the young climate activists' scorecard initiative has served as a catalyst to nudge political parties to take up climate change as a policy issue," said Associate Professor Tan.

Political observer Eugene Tan, a law don from the Singapore Management University, said it is likely that many voters still regard climate change as requiring parties to show firm commitment to on the campaign trail. "We are already feeling the impacts of climate change now. And how parties respond to climate change would affect people's confidence in the future of the country," he said.