Clean & Green Singapore Carnival goes virtual this year — 5 highlights to look out for

This year’s Clean & Green Singapore (CGS) Carnival takes on a different approach — it will go online instead of being a physical fair — but that doesn’t mean it’s any less exciting.

Expect many fun-filled programmes this weekend (Nov 28 and 29), featuring virtual workshops hosted by local celebrities and a giveaway with attractive prizes.

You can also watch the livestream of signature events such as CGS’ tree-planting event, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat’s opening speech, the CGS Awards 2020 presentation, and a Live Q&A session – “Ask Us Anything” with Team MSE (Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment).

This year’s theme — Caring for Our Environment Together — is spot-on, considering many of us are now spending more time at and near home. Learn how to make protecting our environment a way of life, be it at home, at work, or during activities with neighbours and friends.

Here are five highlights of this year’s CGS Virtual Carnival.

1. A tribute to trees

Trees are the unsung heroes of our environment as they help to build Singapore’s ecological resilience, climate resilience and social resilience.

Through the decades, they have been silently making contributions to better Singapore’s environment as they assist in carbon sequestration, fight against climate change, reduce ambient temperatures, improve air and water quality, reduce stormwater run-off, preserve and enhance biodiversity, and benefit people’s mental and physical health.

We continue the tradition of CGS’ annual tree planting event and constituency tree planting events to pay tribute to our unsung heroes and green up our urban environment.

Earlier this year, NParks also launched the One Million Trees movement, which aims to restore nature into our city through the planting of more than a million trees with the community across Singapore over the next 10 years as part of NParks’ efforts to achieve Singapore’s new City in Nature vision.

Watch the live tree-planting ceremony on CGS’ Facebook page on Nov 28, 9am.

2. Live Q&A on sustainability

If you have any questions on environmental sustainability, here’s your chance to get some answers from our Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Ms Grace Fu, together with Senior Minister of State, Dr Amy Khor, and Minister of State, Mr Desmond Tan. They will be addressing various questions posted “live” in a Question-and-Answer session.

To take part in the discussion, post your questions on environmental sustainability during the CGS Facebook Live event on Nov 28, 9am.



Keen to live more sustainably? Then don't miss these virtual workshops, where you can learn how to cut your household's carbon footprint. PHOTOS: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY



3. Unlock new skills and knowledge

Make going green a family affair — here are some engaging workshops and activities that everyone at home, both young and old, can take part in. And with over 20 workshops that will be available on the CGS website from Nov 28, the only trouble you will have is deciding which one to opt for.

Here are some of our favourites:

Nov 28, 9.30am: Ditch those harsh household cleaners and learn to make a natural fruit peel-based all-purpose enzyme cleaner with celebrity Mark Lee.

Nov 28, 11.30am: Have your kids learn to make their own toys (it’s more satisfying, too!) by upcycling everyday materials in this workshop with local artist Didier Ng (supported by the National Arts Council).

Nov 29, 9am: Don’t toss out broken household appliances. Learn to repair them by watching these instructional videos on repair basics by community repair initiative Repair Kopitiam.

Nov 29, 11am: Let this Christmas be a green one by picking up tips and tricks on making Christmas decorations with upcycled materials.

View the full schedule of workshops here.

4. Enjoy performances and educational videos

Championing the environment is not all work and no fun. Here are some performances which you can kick back and enjoy.

On Nov 28, at noon, be soothed by the sounds of a performance, ASIA Flute- Fire Flies, by flautist Tan Qing Lun (supported by the National Arts Council). This recital features Japanese, Korean, Indian, Malay, Chinese and Western flutes and presents an original piece that accompanies an animated story about loving Mother Nature.

Or if percussion is more your beat, don’t miss Drum(usical) – Green Drumming by BEAT’ABOX at 12.30pm on the same day. Also supported by the National Arts Council, this integrated digital performance sees artists beating out a rousing rhythm on percussion instruments made from waste material. They are accompanied by the guitar and the vocals of various guest artistes such as Jack & Rai.

You can also watch educational videos that touch on topics such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and recycling.

On Nov 28 at 2pm, find out how to eat sustainably at a talk by the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore. It will discuss the relationship between food and nature — how our diet could impact greenhouse gas emissions and the need to transform food systems to halt or even reverse climate change.

And later at 4pm, join celebrity host Jason Godfrey and a group of five kids aged six to nine for a light-hearted, yet educational, take on the recycling process.

View the full schedule of performances and educational videos here.

5. You could be a lucky winner when you go green

The cherry on top? CGS Virtual Carnival is running a giveaway with attractive prizes.

Just follow these three simple steps to take part:

1. Watch the workshop videos (available from Nov 28)

2. Complete any of the DIY items

3. Post a selfie with your completed DIY item(s) on your Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #cleanandgreensingapore by Dec 31, 2020

Check out the full list of giveaways.

Join in the fun at the Clean & Green Singapore Virtual Carnival 2020 on Nov 28 and 29. Full event details here.