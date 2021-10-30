Clean energy firms to sponsor power-sector scholarship students

From next year, clean energy companies will, for the first time, sponsor engineering students for the Energy-Industry Scholarship (EIS) here.

This means that some scholarship recipients from subsequent cohorts will be posted to clean energy companies after completing their studies at polytechnics or the Institute of Technical Education.

Launched in 2014, the EIS has been co-funded by traditional power-sector firms such as SP Group and Senoko Energy, as well as the Energy Market Authority (EMA).

With green energy companies coming on board the scholarship programme, it will help to ensure an adequate manpower pipeline and a competent workforce to support the country's energy transition, said EMA yesterday.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said: "We are looking to expand the EIS to involve clean energy companies in areas such as solar, energy storage systems and smart grids."

She was speaking yesterday at the Singapore International Energy Week (Siew) event for young people called Youth@Siew.

The hybrid event was held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre as well as online.

The nation is on a path to decarbonise and green its energy mix, given that the power sector in Singapore currently accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's carbon emissions.

It was announced earlier this week that Singapore plans to import around 30 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources, such as wind energy and hydropower, by 2035.

Solar energy firm Sunseap has signed on to be an EIS sponsor from next year.

Three engineering students from Singapore Polytechnic were awarded the EIS yesterday.

One of them is Mr Bryan Low, 20, a second-year mechatronics and robotics student.

He will be posted to Keppel Merlimau Cogen.

Another recipient is Mr Muhammad Harith Hidayat, 20, who became interested in electrical engineering after seeing his father carry out electrical works at home.

The second-year electrical and electronic engineering student will be posted to Senoko Energy.

Mr Wesley Wang, 18, a second-year aerospace electronics student, will be posted to Tuas Power.