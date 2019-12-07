City in bloom

Singapore’s biggest plant census has shown beyond doubt that the country is a city in a garden. More than 3,000 plant species – including newly discovered ones and those that were thought to be extinct but have made a comeback – are being recorded in a 14-volume opus expected to be completed in 2027. Vanessa Liu highlights some species that can be found here.
