City in bloom

Published
2 hours ago

Singapore’s biggest plant census has shown beyond doubt that the country is a city in a garden. More than 3,000 plant species – including newly discovered ones and those that were thought to be extinct but have made a comeback – are being recorded in a 14-volume opus expected to be completed in 2027. Vanessa Liu highlights some species that can be found here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 07, 2019, with the headline 'City in bloom'. Print Edition | Subscribe

