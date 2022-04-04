Celebration to mark ministry's 50 years of service

To commemorate the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's 50 years of service, a series of videos and events will be launched and mementos released later this year.

These include:

• A commemorative stamp set featuring the theme of environmental sustainability

• A short film showcasing Singapore's transformation into a clean and sustainable country

• A short documentary and a social media series highlighting Singapore's environmental milestones

• A campaign on social media to gather stories and photographs of Singapore's sustainable development journey from the public.

More information on the ministry's 50th anniversary celebration will be shared on www.mse.gov.sg/mse50