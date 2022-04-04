Celebration to mark ministry's 50 years of service

Updated
Published
4 min ago

To commemorate the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's 50 years of service, a series of videos and events will be launched and mementos released later this year.

These include:

• A commemorative stamp set featuring the theme of environmental sustainability

• A short film showcasing Singapore's transformation into a clean and sustainable country

• A short documentary and a social media series highlighting Singapore's environmental milestones

• A campaign on social media to gather stories and photographs of Singapore's sustainable development journey from the public.

More information on the ministry's 50th anniversary celebration will be shared on www.mse.gov.sg/mse50

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 04, 2022, with the headline Celebration to mark ministry's 50 years of service. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top