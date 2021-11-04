CanningHill Piers to be tallest building along Singapore River

The Singapore River skyline will soon feature a new addition in the form of CanningHill Piers, the residential part of a mixed-use project to be built on the site of the former Liang Court shopping mall.

The building - a joint development between CapitaLand and City Developments (CDL) - will include the Moxy Hotel, Somerset serviced apartments and retail space on the first two storeys. It is due to be completed in 2025.

The CanningHill Piers residence will feature 696 apartments across two blocks linked by a skybridge on the 24th floor.

Prices for one-room units will start at $1.16 million, with four-bedders costing $5.22 million, and five-roomers costing $8.1 million.

The taller of the two blocks will have 48 storeys and is 180m high - making it the tallest building along the river - and will be topped off by a super penthouse with an indicative price of $50 million.

Singapore's tallest building is Guoco Tower in Tanjong Pagar, at 284m.

Almost two-thirds, or 531, of the total units at CanningHill Piers will be one-or two-bedroom apartments, said Ms Lee Mei Ling, executive vice-president and head of property development at CDL.

"Singapore remains an attractive destination for international travellers. And with the opening of more Vaccinated Travel Lanes, we foresee that there will be demand from overseas investors," she said.

"While there is obviously a demand for larger homes, the work-from-home arrangements have created demand for smaller units from young professionals who live at home and are thinking of moving out," she added.

The project was designed by Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group and led by Copenhagen-based architect Brian Yang.

Mr Yang said the site was a remarkable one in terms of its geography and history.

"Liang Court was a part of my childhood growing up in Singapore. But the structure was such that it segregated the Singapore River from Fort Canning Hill, historically the seat of government during British colonial rule," he said.

"One of the challenges we set out for the design team was to make a building that was more open and could connect the river to the hill. With this design, we hope the public will feel like they are welcomed in as well."

The CanningHill Piers showroom in Merchant Road, near Clarke Quay, is open to the public tomorrow. Bookings start on Nov 20.