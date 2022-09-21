Canned, bottled drinks may cost 10 to 20 cents more in recycling scheme

By mid-2024, consumers seeking to quench their thirst from a canned or bottled drink will likely have to fork out 10 cents to 20 cents more.

However, this extra cost can be redeemed if consumers return their empty bottles and cans for recycling at any of the beverage container return points islandwide.

These return points can take the form of "reverse" vending machines, into which bottles and cans can be deposited to get money in return, or manned counters. There will be more than 400 such points on the island, up from the 50 reverse vending machines currently.

The new beverage container return scheme proposed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) was announced on Tuesday.

Under the proposed scheme, a small deposit of between 10 cents and 20 cents will be added to the price of all pre-packaged drinks in plastic bottles and metal cans between 150ml and 3 litres.

This deposit will be the same across beverages of the same size.

Drinks will be labelled with a deposit mark and consumers can claim a refund of the deposit when they return their empty beverage containers to a designated point. This redemption will likely be in the form of cash or digital transfer.

Return points will be set up at all supermarkets that are larger than 200 sq m. Other possible return locations include convenience stores and community centres.

The proposed scheme comes after extensive public engagement and aims to increase the recycling rate of beverage containers in Singapore to 80 per cent.

This is NEA's latest idea to nudge people towards recycling, as only 6 per cent of all plastic waste was recycled in Singapore in 2021.

Many nations which have implemented such a scheme have been able to raise their recycling rates of beverage containers substantially. For example, in Germany, the recycling rate of beverage containers stands at 98 per cent.

Under the scheme, drink producers and retailers will be charged a fee by a non-profit administrator of the scheme for each drink manufactured or imported.

When consumers return the containers, the administrator will aggregate them and sell them to waste companies.

The revenue from this sale will be used to reimburse producers and retailers for the extra costs incurred.

Hence, the total amount reimbursed to the drink producers will depend on how effective they have been in encouraging their customers to recycle the containers.

NEA said the beverage container return scheme marks the first phase of the Extended Producer Responsibility system introduced to vest producers with greater responsibility in ensuring their products are recycled.

Such a scheme would promote accountability and efficiency in the industry and also minimise costs to run the scheme, said NEA.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor told reporters on Tuesday that she hoped the high volume of recyclables collected from this scheme would incentivise the setting up of domestic recycling facilities.

She added that the sale of high-quality recyclable material itself would also help fund a sig-nificant part of the scheme's implementation.

Ms Kathlyn Tan, a member of the work group that suggested the beverage container return initiative to NEA, said: "My hope for the scheme is that recycling rates will increase; we become more conscious of our environmental footprint; and negative impacts on the vulnerable will be minimised."

Associate Professor Jia Lile of the psychology department at the National University of Singapore, who is also a member of the work group, said: "The deposit provides only the seed of change."

Consistent messaging and management of the scheme are needed to cultivate long-term behavioural change towards recycling, he said.

Public feedback on the scheme is being sought and can be given from now until Oct 14 at go.gov.sg/nea-bcrs