Businesses have a duty: President

Businesses have a responsibility to chart a more sustainable way forward for mankind, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday at the launch of a sustainability conference convened by Singapore investment company Temasek.

"While climate change can result in catastrophic and irreversible damage, it also presents both an opportunity and responsibility for businesses to help humanity transform," she said.

The three-day Ecosperity Week, which started yesterday, will highlight solutions that can be used to reduce the global carbon footprint and adapt to the changing climate.

The conference will cover issues such as decarbonisation technologies, including sustainable fuels for the aviation and maritime sectors, nature-based climate solutions, and tools that can help divert capital to meet climate goals.

