Bursts of colour mark Singapore's 'springtime'

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
The trees at Marine Cove and East Coast Park appear awash in pink, thanks to the pink mempat going into full bloom.

Some call the species the Singapore sakura for its cherry blossom effect during flowering. The flowers are a pale pink with a faint fragrance and grow in small clusters on bare twigs.

Tropical Singapore is now experiencing a "September spring", the second of two flowering seasons each year.

Bloom time is usually triggered when heavy showers occur after a long, hot and dry spell. The months of March to April and August to September are when this flowering takes place. 

