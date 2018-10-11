Bukit Panjang Community Club launches exhibition to promote green living

SINGAPORE -Bukit Panjang Community Club (CC) is ramping up its green efforts by launching a free permanent exhibition explaining the importance of sustainability.

Issues such as energy and water efficiency in buildings, biodiversity in urban landscapes, reducing food waste, active recycling and selecting eco-friendly products are showcased at the display which was unveiled on Thursday (Oct 11) by Dr Teo Ho Pin, Mayor of North West District.

About 150 Primary 6 pupils from Zhenghua Primary School were among the first to see the exhibits, which include a wall mural and terrarium. Visitors can also use the CC's recycling area and community garden.

Dr Teo said: "We are committed to take the lead in building a green culture in the North West District, and it is our vision to make Bukit Panjang CC a centre for green learning."

He added that the exhibits have been "specially curated to inspire students and residents to champion environmental conservation at home, in school and within the community".

Located on the ground floor of Bukit Panjang CC, the exhibition is open to the public.

In June last year, the CC became the first existing one in Singapore to receive the Green Mark Gold Plus certification by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Some of its green features include photovoltaic system solar panels, half-flush buttons in its toilets and an LED lighting system.

These and other features have helped the CC to halve its energy consumption each month.

Three other CCs in the north-west region - ACE The Place CC in Woodlands, Kebun Baru CC in Ang Mo Kio and Woodlands Galaxy CC - have attained Green Mark Gold or GoldPlus certification under the new buildings category.

Plans for seven other CCs to upgrade and attain gold certification are in the works. Six more are slated for upgrading.