Best of ST’s Green Pulse podcasts of 2022

Here are the top five listened-to Green Pulse Podcast episodes of 2022, as The Straits Times analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.
1. Climate dictionary: What is the voluntary carbon market? (featuring chief executive of Climate Impact X (CIX), Mr Mikkel Larsen) - April 4, 2022
2. The race to adapt in Asia as climate risks grow (featuring Dr Chandni Singh, senior research consultant at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements in Bangalore) - March 20, 2022
3. The climate crisis in Asia in 2022 (featuring Mr Joy Singhal, the head for Disaster, Climate and Crisis, at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies) - Jan 3, 2022
4. How the reinsurance industry can push climate action (featuring Mr Mark Senkevics, head of the property and casualty underwriting hub in Asia, Australia & New Zealand for Swiss Re) - April 28, 2022
5. Asean’s forests with benefits (featuring Dr Tasya Vadya Sarira, a postdoctoral researcher at the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions) - Feb 21, 2022
