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BCRS operator says fraud taken seriously, after viral video of man repeatedly scanning same container

The man was seen depositing ineligible containers into a reverse vending machine after scanning an eligible can bearing the 10-cent deposit mark.

SINGAPORE – The operator of the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) said on Nov 13 that it takes fraud and the deliberate manipulation of the reverse vending machines seriously, after a man was filmed returning multiple ineligible containers by scanning a single eligible can.

BCRS Ltd told The Straits Times that it is aware of online videos showing the man depositing the ineligible containers into a reverse vending machine after scanning an eligible can bearing the 10-cent deposit mark.

Asked if BCRS Ltd is investigating the incident, the operator told ST: “We are unable to comment further on the specifics of the case.”

It said that all the reverse vending machines are equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and fraud-detection technology.

“We also regularly monitor data across our return network to detect any anomalous transaction patterns, and any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action,” said the operator .

Since around Nov 10, the video has been making its rounds on several social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok.

The man was filmed repeatedly scanning the barcode of a single can while throwing in other containers, including a crushed can, from a large trash bag.

BCRS Ltd said: “Deliberate manipulation of the machines or fraudulent claims are taken seriously, as it undermines the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return right.

“We have since worked with our return network operators to calibrate the Return Right machines to address the issue and will continue strengthening safeguards across the return network to protect the integrity of the scheme.”

The operator did not give details on how the machines can be calibrated to prevent fraud.

Under the scheme, customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink and get the money back via EZ-Link or DBS PayLah! when they deposit the used drink containers into a reverse vending machine. There are around 1,300 such machines islandwide.

Only cans and bottles marked with the “10-cent SG Return” logo can be deposited into the machines. Since Oct 1, the scheme was fully operational, with retailers allowed to sell only labelled drinks.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) told ST that it takes a serious view of any deliberate misuse of the machines.

It said it has reminded BCRS Ltd “to take appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of the scheme and address any deliberate misuse of the Return Right machines”.

“NEA will continue to work with BCRS Ltd to review the system and strengthen safeguards where necessary, so that the scheme operates as intended. We also urge the public to use the Return Right machines responsibly,” added the agency.

BCRS Ltd added that its priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone. This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with its operating licence.

“We appreciate the community’s vigilance and urge members of the public to report suspected misuse of Return Right machines directly to BCRS Ltd. Please continue using the machines as intended to support our national recycling effort,” added the operator.

Fraudulent activities where users tamper with the machine to claim refunds also exist in other countries with similar schemes.

In Germany in 2018, a man was taken to court after allegedly making 1.2 million euros (S$1.7 million) by disabling the shredding mechanism on two machines which allowed him to repeatedly claim deposits for the same containers.

Separately, ST had also asked BCRS Ltd and NEA about concerns raised on social media over recent months about the machines’ cleanliness and how often they are emptied.

Several machines have collected dust and gunk on the opening conveyor belts, and users have complained about foul odour coming from some machines.

BCRS Ltd said the machine operators and retail partners have stepped up cleaning efforts, with machine exteriors cleaned and sanitised every time the bin is cleared , which happens at least once daily.

Preventive maintenance and more thorough cleaning of internal components are scheduled at regular intervals based on return volumes, or at least once a month.

The operator also urged members of the public to do their part by returning empty containers and refraining from pouring leftover liquids into or around the machines.

“BCRS Ltd will also conduct cleanliness audits at random machines to independently assess machine conditions, verify cleaning standards and identify areas requiring further attention,” it added.

In recent weeks, frustrated users have also taken to social media when they encountered full machines.

BCRS Ltd urged residents to check the capacity of their nearest machines on the live map at ReturnRight.sg before heading out. They should avoid machines with the “Filling Fast” label.

The machines are most busy over weekends and weekday evenings. Quieter times to drop off containers are weekdays between noon and 3pm.

Asked if the high usage warrants the roll-out of more machines, the operator said it might adjust the locations of the machines and are exploring additional return points. But this has to be balanced with managing costs and logistical needs.