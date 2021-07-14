Automated recycling plant in Tuas for large appliances

A household refrigerator or a washing machine can now be recycled efficiently at a new facility here, the first of its kind in Singapore that uses automation to recycle large household appliances.

EWR2, about 47,420 sq ft in size, started operations in March and uses specialised tools and machinery for the recycling process that can reduce manpower needed significantly.

Through the automated process, up to 95 per cent of materials from the device or appliance can be recovered, of which about 80 per cent can be recycled. The remaining materials that cannot be recycled will be incinerated.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said yesterday that large household appliances are typically more challenging to recycle than other types of e-waste like information and communications technology (ICT) equipment. "This is because the recycling process for large household appliances requires highly specialised tools and machinery and the recovered components are typically of lower value," she said during a visit to the facility.

About 60,000 tonnes of electronic waste (e-waste) are generated here annually, equivalent to each person throwing away about 70 mobile phones each year.

With the volume expected to increase, e-waste is one of the priority areas identified under Singapore's Zero Waste Masterplan to reduce one-third of the waste sent to the Semakau Landfill by 2030.

Licensed by the National Environment Agency and located in Tuas, EWR2 can recycle up to 13,000 tonnes of large household appliances and ICT equipment annually, equivalent to the weight of about 115,000 refrigerators.

The facility has been taking in mainly fridges, washing machines and clothes dryers but is equipped to handle other appliances such as air-conditioners and television sets. It expects to take in more ICT equipment like desktop monitors.

Under a new government e-waste management system, bins are placed islandwide for consumers to drop off their e-waste conveniently. Larger items such as refrigerators can be disposed of through various channels like the bulky waste disposal services provided by town councils.

These appliances are then taken to recyclers such as EWR2.

At EWR2, the e-waste is dismantled and put through specialised equipment like a hard disk drive crusher, cable recycling plant or precious metal recovery plant.

EWR2's managing director Jonson Lai said the process is highly automated, with large machines being used to do most of the work.

He said: "If you have a manual operation, we need about 10 to 15 people, but here, we need only three to four people to do the job."

Mr Lai said EWR2 will consider ramping up operations or moving to a bigger space if the e-waste volume sent to it grows sufficiently.

He added that not many recyclers in Singapore are able to handle large household appliances from end to end.

While there are people like rag-and-bone men who collect e-waste for recycling, they tend to focus only on certain parts, such as compressors. Similarly, other recycling plants may process only some parts, and the other parts are sent to another processing facility.

He said: "We chose to specialise in large household appliances because there is a need to do so and there are many tonnes of refrigerators that need to be processed."