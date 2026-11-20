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The aim of the long-awaited ASEAN Power Grid is to allow the region to efficiently transmit electricity across borders and speed up the adoption of greener energy sources.

SINGAPORE – The trading of electricity within ASEAN will not only help member states keep their lights on but can also boost the grouping’s economic growth and draw in trillions in investment, said Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng.

This economy- building vision of the regional power grid is something Singapore hopes to highlight as ASEAN chair in 2027, Tan said in an interview with local media at The Treasury on Nov 13.

“I certainly will do my best to articulate this vision, have as wide an audience as possible to get them to see the merits. And once investments come in, you’re looking at at least hundreds of billions, if not at least a couple of trillions of potential investments coming into ASEAN,” added the minister, who will chair the ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting in 2027.

The aim of the long-awaited ASEAN Power Grid is to allow the region to efficiently transmit electricity across borders and speed up the adoption of greener energy sources. ASEAN wants to make the regional grid a reality by 2045.

By 2030, ASEAN could become the world’s fourth-largest economy, and for the 700 million populace, the regional power grid can unlock more economic growth, said Tan.

According to a 2025 report by energy think-tank Ember, developing approximately 30GW of solar and wind projects in the region could create around 182,000 jobs, including in manufacturing, installation, maintenance and support services.

The 2024 US-Singapore feasibility study on regional energy connectivity also found that developing interconnections would have significant socio-economic benefits for the region, including raising each country’s gross domestic product by about 0.8% to 4.6%.

The ASEAN power grid’s potential to uplift domestic economies cannot be understated, said the minister.

He added: “Our philosophy has always been : Prosper thy neighbour.”

His comments came more than a week after Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said his country will not export electricity to Singapore unless the two countries can agree on a suitable price.

On Nov 2, Bahlil said Indonesia remained open to exporting electricity, but would prioritise domestic needs if buyers were unwilling to meet its pricing terms.

Asked about Indonesia’s reservations on the electricity exports, Tan said Singapore respects a country prioritising their own domestic needs because every country is accountable to their own people, and different countries will have different needs.

But at the same time, it is not a zero-sum game, the minister pointed out.

“It doesn’t mean that if you work with your neighbours, (it) means that your domestic needs will be compromised in any way,” he said.

In fact, working with other buyer countries would increase the bankability and commercial viability of electricity projects, Tan pointed out.

“There’s economies of scale, economies of scope, and with that very clear, trustworthy, credible, transparent, predictable framework, you can crowd in significant capital coming in to invigorate, to catalyse, and to really push forward this space itself,” he added.

Tan noted that there is a lot of interest from multilateral development banks, sovereign wealth funds and private players to invest in the ASEAN Power Grid. They include the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and a Japanese banking consortia.

Singapore also works with the electricity-exporting countries in allocating electricity for their own domestic consumption before deciding how much to export, he said.

Of the over 10GW of low-carbon electricity that Singapore is looking to import from the region and Australia, 3.4GW – or around a third of the imports – is planned to come from solar plants and battery storage in Indonesia.

Six Indonesian projects worth 3GW are also the only ones to have advanced to the conditional licence stage, where the projects are in advanced development stages.

The rest of the 14 electricity import projects across Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Australia are in the earlier conditional approval stage, where the proposed projects were found to be technically and commercially viable .

In a Parliamentary reply on Nov 4, Tan acknowledged that Singapore does not expect all 14 projects to materialise. Projects need to obtain regulatory approvals from all relevant jurisdictions, secure financing and be commercially viable.

On Nov 13, he told the media: “If you look at the entire spread of where we have awarded conditional approvals to conditional licence, we are not just putting all of our eggs in just one basket.”

Beyond connecting renewables-rich countries with alternative energy-disadvantaged countries like Singapore, the regional grid can also make way for financial resources, capital, technologies and talent to flow, said Tan.

South-east Asia is a treasure trove of energy sources, from hydroelectric power and wind in the Indochina region to solar and geothermal resources in Indonesia.

In the South China Sea, there is potential for more natural gas exploration and the development of gas fuels, he added.

“By having that connectivity, you allow an unfettered and freer flow of that resource from one (country) to the next,” he said.

And as more investments further expand the resource-rich nations’ economies, those countries may “one day also accelerate their growth to such an extent that they may actually become net importers”.

“It’s a very compelling reason, particularly for ASEAN, given (our) close proximity... it makes perfect commercial sense to have (the regional grid) set up.”

But for the region to enjoy these benefits, political willpower is crucial, as the investments made into the grid will span decades.

It was confirmed on Nov 15, during the ASEAN Summit, that all nations in the grouping had signed an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry told The Straits Times that Singapore will continue to calibrate its electricity import ambitions according to the pace of regional collaboration and market conditions, and “will not pursue electricity imports at any cost”.

“We remain open to working with our Indonesian counterparts to address regulatory and commercial considerations, including electricity export licence arrangements,” added the ministry.