All countries should declare a climate emergency: UN chief

LONDON • United Nations chief Antonio Guterres yesterday called on governments to declare a "state of climate emergency" and make good on their promises to slash carbon pollution as they recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the opening of the Climate Ambition Summit, held online to mark five years since the Paris climate deal, Mr Guterres warned that nations' current commitments were "far from enough" to limit temperature rises to 1.5 deg C.

"If we don't change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3.0 degrees this century," he said.

"That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a state of climate emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached," he added.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, China's President Xi Jinping, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are among the more than 75 leaders taking part in the virtual summit.

In his video message at the summit, PM Lee said Singapore will do its part to meet the commitments under the Paris Agreement.

"Climate change is an existential threat for all of us, but especially for a small island state like Singapore. This global challenge requires a global response. Singapore will do our part, together with other countries," said PM Lee.

The Paris deal enjoined nations to limit warming to "well below" 2 deg C through sweeping cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. But progress has stalled.

The UN says emissions must fall 7.6 per cent annually up to and including 2030 to keep the 1.5 deg C temperature cap in play. This year, as the pandemic brought lockdowns and restrictions on movement, emissions fell a record 7 per cent, the UN said last week.

Mr Guterres said the Group of 20 nations were spending 50 per cent more in their rescue packages on sectors linked to fossil fuels than on those linked to low-carbon energy. "This is unacceptable. We cannot use these resources to lock in policies that burden future generations with a mountain of debt on a broken planet," he said.

President Xi said China, the world's biggest emitter, would seek to cut emissions per unit of gross domestic product by more than 65 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030, raising the target from its previous goal of cutting pollution by 60 per cent to 65 per cent. China will seek to make non-fossil fuels about 25 per cent of its primary energy mix by the end of the decade.

The promises were at the weakest end of forecasts by climate experts, and raise questions about how serious China is about its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2060.

PM Lee said that the Republic has submitted an enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), or emissions pledge.

When Singapore submitted its first pledge under the Paris climate pact in 2015, its main goal was to reduce its emissions intensity by 36 per cent from 2005 levels, and to peak by around 2030.

Under the enhanced NDC, Singapore has committed to the absolute peak emissions level of 65 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent around 2030.

PM Lee also said that despite Singapore's alternative energy restraints, it is "taking bold steps to achieve our long-term low emissions development strategy".

The steps include quadrupling solar energy production by 2025, phasing out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040, actively investing in low-carbon solutions and promoting green financing, for example, through a US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) Green Investments Programme.

"These will help Singapore transition to a low-carbon economy. But ultimately, Singapore will not be able to stop climate change on our own. All countries, big and small, must join hands and do our shares," said PM Lee.

He added: "Not only to fulfil what we have agreed to under the Paris Agreement, but to continue to push the envelope on climate ambition, so that we minimise the risk of a climate catastrophe destroying our children's world."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG

• Additional reporting by Goh Yan Han