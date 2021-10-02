Air quality last year was moderate to good every day: NEA report

Air quality in Singapore was either "moderate" or "good" on all days last year owing to wetter weather and a reduction in economic and transport activities due to Covid-19, says a new report.

But the levels of many of the individual pollutants that make up Singapore's air quality index still fell short of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) updated standards.

These were among key findings of the National Environment Agency's (NEA) inaugural State of the Environment: Air and Water Quality Report published on Thursday.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) gives a measure of air quality in Singapore. Air quality is considered "good" when PSI is between 0 and 50 and "moderate" between 51 and 100. When PSI is 101 and above, air quality is unhealthy.

NEA said that during the circuit breaker period between April 7 and June 1 last year, there was a 28.8 per cent drop in PM2.5 concentrations, a 38.1 per cent reduction in nitrogen dioxide, a 5.6 per cent reduction in carbon monoxide, and 58.1 per cent reduction in sulphur dioxide, compared with the same time period in the preceding three years.

The agency benchmarks Singapore's air quality against the WHO's air quality guidelines. But the WHO on Sept 22 revised its 2005 guidelines, announcing stricter air quality guideline levels for all six pollutants.

The global agency said it was making the adjustments as there "has been a marked increase of evidence that shows how air pollution affects different aspects of health".

Singapore's concentrations of four pollutants - ozone, sulphur dioxide, PM2.5 and PM10 - exceed the WHO's 2005 guidelines.

But the NEA noted that 2020 concentrations of sulphur dioxide, PM2.5, PM10, were still the lowest recorded in the past decade.

Apart from the haze, industries and vehicles are major sources of particulate matter. Industrial and shipping activities are the main sources of Singapore's sulphur dioxide emissions.

If the WHO's stricter standards are factored in, the Republic will also not meet the standards for nitrogen dioxide. This pollutant is mainly produced from burning fuel in factories and vehicles.

As for carbon monoxide, NEA said the eight-hourly mean concentration - referring to the average of hourly readings taken over the time period - of this pollutant has been "well within" the WHO's 2005 air quality guidelines.

The WHO's new guidelines are not directly comparable with the figures in the NEA report as its recommended concentration levels are averaged out over 24 hours instead of NEA's eight hours.

NEA said it is taking action to reduce levels of all six pollutants through various schemes.