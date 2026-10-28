Air quality continues to improve across Singapore

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SINGAPORE – The air quality here continues to improve with the hourly PM2.5 readings remaining in the normal range and the 24-hour PSI staying in the good to moderate band across the island overnight and into the morning of Oct 28.

At 6am, the one-hour PM2.5 readings were between 26 and 46, while the 24-hour PSI stood between 66 and 76 across all five regions.

PM2.5 readings are gauged hourly and reflect the current air quality. Scores from zero to 55 represent normal values, and those between 56 and 150 indicate an elevated concentration of fine particles.

Air quality is considered good to moderate when the PSI – a 24-hour rolling average of six key air pollutants – is in the range of zero to 100, and unhealthy when it is in the range of 101 to 200.

When air quality breaches the “unhealthy” threshold, people, especially the elderly, children and those with health issues, should start scaling down outdoor activities.

Forecast for Oct 28

In its daily haze advisory on the evening of Oct 27, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the PSI for Oct 28 is forecast to be in the good-to-moderate range of 60 to 90.

Smoke haze was observed over Kalimantan and Sumatra on Oct 27, NEA said, adding that it was dry over Singapore.

NEA said that showers are expected on Oct 28 over Kalimantan, Sumatra, Singapore and the surrounding region, which could continue to help with the haze situation.

The winds are forecast to blow from the east-northeast on Oct 28, NEA added.

For Oct 29 and 30, winds are expected to blow from the east-southeast or south-southeast.

“While this could transport smoke haze from southern Sumatra, showers are forecast over the region which should help to lower the risk of haze,” said NEA.