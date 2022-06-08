AI boost for fight against illegal trade in shark, ray fins

A new mobile application launched yesterday will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to help enforcement officers streamline their fight against illegally traded shark and ray fins coming through Singapore.

Fin Finder is able to identify the shark or ray species when users upload a photo of a fin onto the app. The app's algorithm does this by analysing the size and shape of and patterns on the fin.

The National Parks Board (NParks), Conservation International and Microsoft Singapore had collaborated and worked on the app from September last year.

Dr Adrian Loo, group director of wildlife management at NParks, said fins entering Singapore currently need to undergo a visual inspection, with officers comparing the fins against a guide indicating which species have been approved for trade.

To ascertain whether the fins are from species which are regulated under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) Appendix II, the samples are then sent for DNA testing to determine the species and genus of the shark, a process which can take up to a week.

With the app, that time is shaved to under a minute, allowing enforcement officers to get near-instant feedback on whether a shipment contains fins from regulated species, said Ms Dhanushri Munasinghe, project coordinator at Conservation International Singapore.

She added that the app can identify the species with up to 89 per cent certainty, eliminating the need for DNA testing except when a fin cannot be identified with the app.

Officers from NParks and Singapore Customs will start using Fin Finder when inspecting shipments of fins coming through Singapore's ports of entry from the third quarter of this year.

Dr Loo said: "Fin Finder enables enforcement officers to make quick preliminary assessments on the ground by enhancing their efficiency in validating shipments.

"The app also functions as reference material for officers by providing information on where these (shark and ray) species are found, and where they are traded."

Utilising a database containing over 15,000 images of shark and ray fins, a beta version of Fin Finder was able to identify more than 30 species of sharks and rays, of which 14 are Cites II-listed.

Species which are Cites II-listed have their trade regulated and monitored, and cannot be imported without permits.

Ms Munasinghe added: "Sharks and rays play an important role in maintaining marine ecosystems by keeping other fish populations in check.

"If stripped from our oceans, there would be dire consequences for ocean health, which would affect us and our food security."

The chief technology officer at Microsoft Singapore, Mr Richard Koh, said: "AI has the potential to solve critical environmental challenges. By taking AI tools out of the lab and putting it into the hands of experts in the field, we can accelerate new solutions for a better world."

Dr Loo said over 160,000kg of fins from Cites-listed sharks and rays entered Singapore from 2012 to 2020. This accounts for about 9 per cent of the global trade in sharks and rays.

"Combating the illegal wildlife trade is a transnational fight that requires tight cooperation between the different partners in order to build a robust and effective legal and enforcement framework across the government," added Dr Loo.