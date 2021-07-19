Active monitoring of wildlife in S'pore to detect, control diseases

Since 2011, the National Parks Board (NParks) has been monitoring the local bat population as part of its biosurveillance programme.

The programme aims to detect diseases in animals in Singapore, as well as those from other parts of the world.

Dr Benjamin Lee, director of wildlife management research at NParks, said: "A fifth of the world's mammals are bats, with 1,400 species. Hence, they also harbour a lot of viruses, proportionate to the diversity of species."

Despite growing concerns, the biosurveillance efforts reveal that local bats do not have virulent strains of any coronavirus, such as Sars-CoV, Mers-CoV and Sars-CoV-2 (which causes Covid-19), said Dr Charlene Judith Fernandez, director of NParks' Centre for Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

Researchers collect samples of bat droppings and urine. Bats that become roadkill and injured bats that have to be put down humanely are also used for various tests, including for viruses of public health significance.

Dr Fernandez said: "We tend to focus on diseases that are zoonotic, viruses that spread between animals and people."

The samples collected are sent to the labs at NParks' Animal and Plant Health Centre (APHC).

The team at APHC uses the samples to carry out animal health and risk management analysis, and emergency planning and operations for animal disease incidents.

As part of the biosurveillance programme, the team at APHC works with the Animal and Veterinary Service and other agencies, as well as with regional counterparts, in its research work.

NParks also works with private vets and research institutions on veterinary research projects.

Dr Fernandez said another concern is diseases in animals brought in from overseas, such as race horses at the Singapore Turf Club.

MAIN FOCUS

Recently, two papers co-authored by NParks, detailing how biosurveillance helped to analyse and contain outbreaks of African horse sickness and rabbit haemorrhagic disease, were published in the journal Transboundary And Emerging Diseases.

Apart from bats, biosurveillance is also conducted on animals such as migratory birds, otters and wild boars.

Dr Lee said: "We focus more on animals found in parks and gardens, nature reserves and in close proximity to the human population."

Dr Fernandez said: "Our biosurveillance programme has to be robust. We are almost like the first and last line of defence for animal health - nobody else is going to do that in Singapore."