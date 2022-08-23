A walk on the wild side

Singapore's highly urbanised environment, with its skyscrapers, busy roads and sea spaces, may not look conducive for wildlife.

But efforts are ongoing to make the country's marine areas, as well as the patchwork of green spaces, more conducive for wild animals.

For example, reforestation efforts, as well as constant vigilance against poaching, are helping the straw-headed bulbul find a stronghold here.

The critically endangered songbird species has been poached to local extinction elsewhere.

In the marine realm too, man-made reef structures have been installed in the Sisters' Islands Marine Park to provide new substrate for the growth of coral.

These efforts to help native wildlife thrive in Singapore's urban environment are showcased in the second episode of a Straits Times video series on sustainability, which airs today.

Called Our Better Nature, the six-part series is hosted by ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan, and will be screened on ST's website and social media channels.

The other episodes will look at other ways that the country is charting a more sustainable future under the Singapore Green Plan 2030. These include how innovations such as heat-reflective paint can help people here beat the heat.

Each episode is between six and eight minutes long, and will be aired every fortnight.