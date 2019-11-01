A jumbo winter melon and the lady's finger that grew and grew

Visitors to this year's Community Garden Festival will be able to admire a winter melon weighing a whopping 24.06kg, a 46.4cm-long lady's finger, and a long bean living up to its name at over a metre.

These prize-winning vegetables are on display at the third edition of the biennial festival, which runs till Sunday at Jurong Lake Gardens.

There are four segments to the festival. The first features garden displays by gardeners and ambassadors from the five community development councils. The displays reflect gardening trends here from the 1960s till today.

These include Early Singapore, featuring designs from the past, such as octagon-shaped wall patterns found in early housing estates and an "old-school" bus stop nestled amid plants.

The second segment features a collection of indoor displays of edible plants, terrariums, as well as innovations in gardening.

Some of the plants on display include winning entries from this year's Community Garden Edibles Competition, which over 900 gardening enthusiasts signed up for.

To encourage more gardening efforts in the community, the third segment features a plant and gardening clinic where visitors can get tips on the best care for their plants, and take their own specimens for a health check.

A marketplace will also be set up where visitors can purchase plants, ornamental fish, gardening ware and food and beverages.

In the last segment, visitors can admire an exhibition featuring award-winning photographs from the Singapore Garden Photographer of the Year 2019 competition.

Members of the public can visit the festival from 10am to 7pm. Admission is free.