6 F&B outlets told to close for breaching safety rules

Six food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close and three were fined for breaching safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) yesterday.

Club Mao by Barcode in Oriental Plaza was ordered to close for the second time, after it failed to minimise physical interactions by allowing staff to host groups of customers across different tables on March 19. The Thai restaurant will remain closed for 30 days from March 20 to April 18.

Three customers were also fined after they intermingled with diners from another group and did not maintain a 1m distance from one another.

Further investigations of the safe management measures said to have been breached at the restaurant are ongoing, said MSE.

Club Bubbery, also located in Oriental Plaza, was told to shut its doors for 10 days between March 20 and 29.

The club, which was operating as a karaoke outlet, also failed to minimise physical interactions between staff and customers by allowing staff to host groups of customers across different tables.

Four other outlets were also ordered to close for 10 days from March 21 to 30, after they allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

The outlets are De Luxy at Bugis Cube, Kiss Bistro at Boat Quay, SK Karaoke Pub in Joo Chiat Road and Steamov Restaurant in Beach Road.

For breaching safe management measures, Destiny Japanese KTV Pub and Chinatown Seafood Restaurant - both repeat offenders - were fined $2,000 each, while Alankar Restaurant was fined $1,000.

Offences committed by these three outlets include seating customers less than 1m apart and providing them with games even though only amusement centres are allowed to do so.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against errant operators and individuals," warned MSE.

Enforcement checks at F&B outlets, parks, malls and other hot spots will continue to be stepped up.

"Even with our vaccination programme under way, and the resumption of more activities, the risk of Covid-19 community transmission remains," said MSE.

"It is particularly important to mitigate the risks at F&B establishments through strict compliance with safe distancing and safe management measures, as patrons are unmasked for long periods of time."