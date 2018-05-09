5 new cases of dengue reported in Jurong West

Five new cases of dengue fever have been reported in Jurong West following the authorities' disclosure last Saturday that there were three dengue-related deaths in the area.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore's largest dengue cluster this year to 65 as of Monday, according to the latest data from the National Environment Agency (NEA) website.

This is an update from figures released last Saturday by the Ministry of Health and NEA.

In a joint statement, they said that 60 cases had been reported since April 3 in Jurong West Streets 91 and 92. Of these, 32 cases were seen in the last two weeks alone.

Two victims died from the disease last Thursday at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the other died on April 13 when she was overseas.

Some residents interviewed by The Straits Times have been taking extra precautions after the spike in dengue cases.

"I'm scared to take my son out, but because he has school we have no choice. He now sprays repellent before going out," said housewife Jasmine Habib, 34, whose four-year-old attends nursery at Block 933, in the dengue cluster.

Other residents seem less concerned. Part-time cleaner David Wong, 70, continues to jog daily around Blocks 945 and 946, but now sticks on a mosquito patch.

"Some people are scared of coming out of their house... but if everyone does his part, we will be safe," he said, referring to the anti-dengue measures that have been promoted to residents.

The NEA website says there have been 877 dengue cases reported since the start of the year.

Last week, from April 29 to May 5, the authorities were notified of 80 cases, an increase from the 56 seen in the previous week.

NEA said last Saturday that 80 officers have been deployed to check the area and destroy mosquito breeding sites since April 3.

In addition, 60 more officers have been brought in to augment ongoing outreach efforts in the Jurong West dengue cluster.

The ward's MP, Mr Yee Chia Hsing, has been visiting the area since the spurt in dengue cases. He said Blocks 912 to 932 will be fumigated this morning.

Those showing symptoms of dengue fever are advised to see a doctor immediately.