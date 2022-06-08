3 ways to speed up S'pore's transition to green future: Grace Fu

The Republic must keep up the international momentum in addressing the threat of climate change amid pressing priorities such as the Covid-19 pandemic, rising inflation and geostrategic challenges, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu yesterday.

Speaking at the gala dinner of Temasek's annual sustainability conference Ecosperity Week, Ms Fu highlighted three ways the nation can accelerate sustainability and climate action.

1 CATALYSE ACTION TOWARDS INCLUSIVE TRANSITION

As the carbon tax is progressively raised to $50 to $80 per tonne by 2030, the revenue will support the transition to a greener economy through incentivising low-carbon solutions and cushioning the impact on businesses and households.

Businesses increasingly recognise the opportunities available in the circular, low-carbon economy, while the choices of individuals can also play a role, said Ms Fu.

"Individual action may feel insignificant and is indeed insufficient. However, our collective actions will enable us to achieve our ultimate common goals," she added.

If consumers avoid disposables, buy locally farmed vegetables and fish, and choose energy-efficient appliances, for instance, these choices will create ripple effects that accelerate the development of more sustainable products.

2 UNLOCK MORE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Technologies and solutions to decarbonise still remain out of reach or are not yet commercially viable, but industry collaborations can bring about new solutions, she said.

Last month, Singapore joined the First Movers Coalition with eight other nations, which will allow companies to harness purchasing power and supply chains to create early markets for innovative low-carbon technologies.

This serves as a launchpad for them to reach commercial scale and could open doors for local businesses to innovate with like-minded partners.

Ms Fu also cited the Jurong Island Circular Economy study last year, which analysed the energy, water and chemical waste from 51 companies on the island.

It has provided insights on how to reduce resource use and boost Jurong Island's competitiveness and sustainability.

A research institute focusing on how to shrink the carbon footprint of the industrial sector - responsible for about 60 per cent of total emissions here - was also set up on Jurong Island earlier this year.

One focus area of the Institute of Sustainability for Chemicals, Energy and Environment is reducing or removing planet-warming emissions.

3 SPECIALISE IN GREEN FINANCE AND CARBON SERVICES

With its reputation as an international financial hub, Singapore is well placed to support countries with untapped natural renewable energy sources through the trading of carbon credits, Ms Fu said.

For example, polluting companies can buy carbon credits from a renewable energy plant to offset and compensate for their own emissions.

With the Article 6 rule book on international carbon markets finalised at the United Nations Climate Change Conference last year, Singapore can help propel the growth of green finance and carbon services in the region, said Ms Fu.

"This will enable businesses to access the capital they need to innovate, operationalise and scale their green projects," she added.