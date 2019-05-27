3 baby king penguins join colony at Jurong Bird Park, first of their kind born here since 2017

SINGAPORE - Three baby penguins have joined the colony at Jurong Bird Park in recent weeks, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) announced on Monday (May 27).

The king penguin chicks had hatched across a span of three weeks, and are the first of their kind to be born in the park since 2017. With the new additions, Jurong Bird Park currently houses 17 king penguins.

Named Percy, Brix and Arlo, the chicks weighed more than 200g at birth and are now between 7kg and 10kg. They are fed thrice a day with herring and capelin.

The penguins were artificially incubated at Jurong Bird Park's Breeding and Research Centre to maximise chances of a successful hatching, WRS said.

They were introduced to the rest of the king penguin colony after a couple of months of care under human caregivers.

Visitors to the park will be able to spot them at the indoor Penguin Coast, within the confines of a corral.

Young king penguins are not able to swim until they have their adult plumage, and the enclosure prevents excited adult king penguins from knocking the chicks into the water, WRS said.

There are five other species of penguins at the Jurong Bird Park - African, gentoo, Humboldt, macaroni and rockhopper.

King penguins are the world's second-largest penguins, after emperor penguins, and can weigh up to 15kg. They can live up to 30 years under human care.