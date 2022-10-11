2 start-ups win contest to help Sats manage food, plastic waste

A United States-based start-up will soon convert single-use plastic and food waste from planes into an alternative source of energy for in-flight caterer and ground handler Sats.

Enexor BioEnergy and another company - local start-up Tria - emerged champions of an inaugural sustainability competition organised by OCBC Bank to help its corporate customer, Sats, manage its food and packaging waste.

Tria makes food containers and cups using a plant-based material that can be broken down into compost and biofuel upon disposal.

The two winners will each receive up to $80,000 in funding from OCBC, and pilot their solutions with Sats.

Burning plastic trash to generate electricity can be dangerous because it could emit toxic pollutants and release metals into soil and groundwater.

But Enexor uses a patented combustion process that breaks down plastic, food and organic waste at a molecular level, leaving the inorganic elements such as metals to be collected as ash.

The combustion process, called thermal oxidation, ensures that the waste is completely broken down without forming significant amounts of toxic nitrogen oxides - a key component of air pollution.

The inorganic ash can be used in industrial applications - if the metals are valuable - or mixed into asphalt or concrete for construction work, said Enexor founder and chief executive Lee Jestings on Monday.

He was speaking to the media at a briefing which announced the two winners of the OCBC Sustainability Innovation Challenge.

Enexor's solution - a system called Bio-CHP - is believed to be the world's first micro-turbine fuelled by organic waste.

Food waste, plastics and other organic waste such as sawdust can be thrown into the system's chute.

The waste will undergo combustion, and the resulting hot gases will be filtered to remove the inorganic particles. The gases will be further processed before they go into a micro-turbine to produce power and thermal energy.

One Bio-CHP container can generate 110 kilowatts of electricity.

By the fourth quarter of 2023, Enexor might set up a Bio-CHP system at Changi Airport, and the electricity generated could be used to power Sats' catering operations.

As for the pilot involving Tria, passengers on board some Singapore Airlines aircraft could soon have their meals served in plant-based containers.

Sats' chief data and sustainability officer Spencer Low said the company will soon finalise the scope of the pilots with Tria and Enexor.

Tria uses an in-house process that sees soiled containers and food scraps broken down into their elemental forms.

The waste then undergoes anaerobic digestion to be turned into biofuel for energy and compost for agriculture.

From January to September 2021, Sats received more than 250 tonnes of mixed waste each month, including that from inbound flights at the Changi Airport hub.

Mr Low said that Enexor and Tria were selected because of their ability to scale up and because the waste stream from Sats does not need to be segregated before the start-ups come in - which reduces the time and logistics needed.