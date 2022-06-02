2 more weeks for public to give feedback on potential fish farms

The public has two more weeks to give feedback on an environmental impact assessment of possible fish farming operations in waters off southern Singapore, The Straits Times has learnt.

This comes after a notice published in the Government e-Gazette on May 5 said the public had until yesterday to give feedback on the report, which will pave the way for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to set up fish farms next to coral reefs, as part of efforts for Singapore to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030.