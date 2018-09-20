$15m grant to strengthen Singapore's power system

SINGAPORE - A $15 million research grant was awarded on Thursday (Sept 20) to improve the resilience of Singapore's power systems and energy markets.

The seven projects, chosen by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and scheduled to end by 2021, will use technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Announcing the grant at EMA's Energy Innovation event, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng said that Tuesday's power outage showed the need to enhance the country's energy security.

"I was up late that night after meeting some of my residents and saw the social media reports. And also saw the many e-mails and WhatsApp messages from the EMA team which was working hard throughout the night."

He said that two tripping power generating units were the cause, adding: "EMA is continuing its investigations. Whatever the findings - we will learn, we will improve."

To strengthen the ability of small and medium enterprises to create and export solar energy and energy management products, EMA and Enterprise Singapore also jointly issued a grant call that closes on Nov 23.

The Government is also extending the SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Programme to graduates from polytechnic and the Institute of Technical Education who are pursuing power-engineering roles in the public sector, granting $5,000 to each individual.

This, said Dr Tan, is the first of many such new programmes that power engineering workers in the public sector can expect.

Referring to the seven projects that are receiving $15 million, EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun said that the power industry must ride on emerging trends transforming the energy sector, such as smart grids.

"While Singapore has one of the world's most stable and reliable power systems, this cannot be taken for granted."